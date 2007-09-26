Adjustable Trash Can Fits All Sizes

The reason Japanese people are so short is because space comes at such a premium (it's true, we read it on Wikipedia). This adjustable trash can, however, is great for small rooms that need small cans, but can adjust upwards to accomodate large rooms as well. This way, instead of throwing out your garbage when the bin gets full, you can just make the bin bigger. Avoiding problems by deferring solutions until later, that's the American way. We're just glad the Japanese are finally catching up. [Cataloger via Tokyo Mango]