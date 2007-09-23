Acer Kicks Out Aspire 7720G, 2920 and Ferrari 1100 Notebooks

Acer has unveiled their refresh to both the Aspire and Ferrari lines. The Aspire models now sport reworked Gemstone styling. The 7720G, retailing at $2,988, will have a Santa Rosa Core 2 Duo, clocking in at 2.2GHz, up to 4GB RAM, dual layer DVD burner, digital TV tuner, 200GB hard drive, a 17" screen at 1440 x 900 resolution, and an ATI Radeon HD2300 with the possibility of up to 1GB of HyperMemory. The smaller sibling, the Aspire 2920, will house a Santa Rosa Core 2 Duo, unfortunate Intel GMA X310 graphics, 250GB hard drive and a 12.1" screen at 1280 x 800 resolution. Both systems will run Vista.

The final new release is the Ferrari 1100 (above), with an AMD 2.3GHz Turion processor, ATI Radeon X1250 with up to 960MB of HyperMemory, LED backlighting and 12.1" screen at 1280 x 800 resolution. Notably the Ferrari 1100 comes with a new revamped look, although we detest gizmos that pointlessly bare fancy Italian car badges on their surface, the old horse seems to be making a splash this time. We like the new body, so we will forgive them just this once. Full launch information and complete price list not available state side as yet. [PC Launches via TrusteReviews]