If you've always wanted to see the view from a skyward rocket, but lack the physical and mental prowess to be an astronaut, there are ways to get a really crappy approximation of the experience. One is by launching one of these Estes Astrovision Digital Video Rockets. It's got a camera in the tip that can take either a 12-second clip with a resolution of 640Ã—480 or three still pictures. It's just like going into orbit, but if you didn't quite make it and had glaucoma. It'll be available in September for $60. [Product Page via Oh Gizmo!]
A Rocket That'll Take Pictures Along Its Voyage For You
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.