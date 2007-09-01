A Rocket That'll Take Pictures Along Its Voyage For You

If you've always wanted to see the view from a skyward rocket, but lack the physical and mental prowess to be an astronaut, there are ways to get a really crappy approximation of the experience. One is by launching one of these Estes Astrovision Digital Video Rockets. It's got a camera in the tip that can take either a 12-second clip with a resolution of 640Ã—480 or three still pictures. It's just like going into orbit, but if you didn't quite make it and had glaucoma. It'll be available in September for $60. [Product Page via Oh Gizmo!]