A PC World headline says "Sony Drops DVD for Blu-ray Disc." Before you think Sir Howard has gone bat nuts, let's clarify: the announcement is that Sony is switching from DVD recorders to Blu-ray recorders—in Japan. Since no one has cared about DVD recording since 2003, this is a non-event. [PC World]
