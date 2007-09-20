A1Pro Keyboard Has Handwriting Pad With Character Recognition

This A1Pro keyboard isn't that useful for us, who can type just fine with the standard QWERTY keys, but is incredibly useful for, say, Chinese people who want to write characters the way they're used to writing on paper (typing takes a lot longer to learn). The keyboard looks normal on the left, but instead of a numpad, it has a smallish glowing tablet. If we ever wanted to write in Chinese—which we haven't done in about 14 years—we'd pick up one of these for $25.48. [Dealextreme via Crave via Gearfuse]

AU: Looks like it shuts out us sinister handed folks...