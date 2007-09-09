9mm Handgun vs Katana Sword

In anime and action films there is often a stand-off between the old and new, the traditional and the modern - the katana sword and the handgun. Often, a sword-wielding hero is able to slice an oncoming bullet in two, deftly rendering the anti-hero's graceless weapon useless. Ever wondered if this was really possible? Watch the video after the jump.

So, it turns out that a katana actually can cut a bullet in half. It also stands up fairly well against a .50 machine gun, for a little while, as you can see in the second video below. MythBusters, eat your heart out.