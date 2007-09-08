8GB iPhone Price Cut by $200, 4GB iPhone Gone

The price of an 8GB iPhone just got lower, and the 4GB iPhone is on its way out, according to Apple CEO Steve Jobs. He announced the 8GB iPhone's new price will be $399, down $200 from its original $599 price. Well now, how does that make those of us early adopters who dropped $600 on the first ones feel? Hm.

Apple Sets iPhone Price at $399 for this Holiday Season

SAN FRANCISCO—September 5, 2007—AppleÂ® today announced that it is on track to sell its one millionth iPhoneâ„¢ before the end of September, and to make iPhone affordable for even more customers this holiday season, it is lowering the price of the most popular iPhone model with 8GB of storage from $599 to just $399.

"The surveys are in and iPhone customer satisfaction scores are higher than we've ever seen for any Apple product," said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO. "We've clearly got a breakthrough product and we want to make it affordable for even more customers as we enter this holiday season."

The 8GB iPhone is available immediately for $399 in the US through Apple's retail and online stores and AT&T retail stores. The iPhone 4GB model will be sold while supplies last.

