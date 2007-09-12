A new nanoprinting technique has been developed by IBM, that they say could be scaled up to create mass-produced microchips. This picture of the sun - a copy of a 17th Century drawing by Robert Fludd - was made using the technique, out of tiny gold particles 60 billionths of a metre across. Surely they could have picked a more appropriate, or at least more interesting image?Nanoparticles are suspended in a solution which is washed over a silicone template. The particles are then attracted to a glass or silicon substrate. The technique can be used to layer metals, polymers, semiconductors, and oxides, so could be used to create quite complex objects. [BBC]
80 Micron Sun Artwork Made with Nanoprinting
