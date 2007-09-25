Time to put the old girl out to pasture. Though it's not from the Mouth of Steve, rumours are confirmed that Leopard won't support the following 800 MHz G4 systems: PowerBook G4 Titanium, PowerMac G4 Quicksilver, iMac G4, iBook G4 and eMac. If you were lucky enough to hold out for the 867MHz G4, you can run Leopard, but it probably won't be fun. Better off with a G5 or an Intel-based chipset. [AppleInsider]
800MHz G4 Macs Are Dead to Leopard
