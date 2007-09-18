7.4.2 iTunes Updates Patches Some Ringtone Hacks

iTunes 7.4.2 just came out, and its reported that it breaks some custom ringtone hacks. Apple's been open minded about hardware changes, but anything infringing upon iTunes sales has been patched pretty aggresively in the past. Ringtones, too, it seems. The file renaming hack to cease working. Sendsong and manual copying of ringtones to the iPhone still seem to work as do a few of our older methods. [Macrumors]Updated: Custom Ringtone hacked once more.