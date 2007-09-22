$7,250 Speaker Cables Turn You Into a Dancin' Fool

If you thought Monster Cable was bad with its $80 HDMI cables, check out these Pear Anjou Speaker Cables, ringing up the cash register at an astonishing $7,250 for a couple of 12-footers. The most entertaining aspect of this sucker bait is the way the company got some gullable snob to gush about how he thinks he can actually hear a difference between these and the other presumably high-end wiring he's auditioned:

"... way better than anything I have heard...Simply put these are very danceable cables. Music playing through them results in the proverbial foot-tapping scene with the need or desire to get up and move. Great swing and pace—these cables smack that right on the nose big time."

Bullshit. Total bullshit. Danceable? Dance, fool, dance. [Pear Cable] If you're the trusting type, you might not want to read this press release from Pear Cable:

Editor of Positive Feedback Online, Dave Clark, Reviews the ANJOU Speaker Cables by Pear Cable

Newton, Mass. - September 21, 2007 - Pear Cable Corporation, a manufacturer of high fidelity audio cables for both home and car environments, continues to redefine the limits of what is possible in high-end audio cable design. The glowing review of Pear Cable's new ANJOU Speaker Cable, bolsters the argument for describing the cable as one of the world's best.

The ANJOU Speaker Cable represents the introduction of a completely new hybrid cable geometry developed by Pear Cable. Drawing upon the best characteristics of several more common cable geometries, the resulting hybrid design minimizes the sonic impact of the cable.

Annica Kjellberg, President of Pear Cable said, "We are extremely pleased that the unique geometry we developed for this cable is getting the attention we think it deserves. The numbers say that it is better, but it is critical to validate numbers with the human ear. This review further solidifies the ANJOU Speaker Cable as a class leading design."

Dave Clark concluded his review by declaring the ANJOU's "Highly Recommended." To read the review in its entirety please visit: Positive Feedback Online.

An 8-foot pair of ANJOU Speaker Cables retails for $5,250 For more detailed information on the ANJOU speaker cable, please visit: ANJOU Speaker Cables

About Pear Cable, Inc. Pear Cable is a manufacturer of high fidelity audio cables for both home and car audio. Using custom designed manufacturing equipment and cutting edge scientific principles; Pear Cable brings quality products to the audio marketplace. For more information visit: Pear Cable Audio Cables