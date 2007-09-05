5-Wheeled Bike Let You Do Stunts, Look Like A Tool

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

streetsurfer.jpgIf our mothers taught us anything, it was that more is always better—especially when it comes to number of wheels in our transportation devices. This Street Surfer, which neither surfs nor belongs on the actual streets, is a bike in the back but a party up front. What do the four wheels allow you to do that one big wheel won't? Turn really sharply for one, and look like a total tool for two. Win, win. [Street Surfer via Oh Gizmo via Sci Fi]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

