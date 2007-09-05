5-Wheeled Bike Let You Do Stunts, Look Like A Tool

If our mothers taught us anything, it was that more is always better—especially when it comes to number of wheels in our transportation devices. This Street Surfer, which neither surfs nor belongs on the actual streets, is a bike in the back but a party up front. What do the four wheels allow you to do that one big wheel won't? Turn really sharply for one, and look like a total tool for two. Win, win. [Street Surfer via Oh Gizmo via Sci Fi]