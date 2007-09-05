5 Things We Love, 5 Things We Hate About the New iPod Lineup

It's easy to say what we love about the new iPods—like Gizmodo commenters, they are each special in their own unique way. But there are some gnawing issues that we would like to bring up. First, five things we love: • iPhone price drop - $200 discounts come to those who wait, and who in their right mind would buy a 4GB iPhone anyway? • iPod touch's iPhone interface - Now everybody wants to be a hand model. • Wi-Fi Music Store - I think I heard Steve Jobs say, "In yer face, Bill." • 160GB iPod classic - There's a server in my pocket, but yes, I am happy to see you. • Video nano - Hell, if Sony could do it... Now, the stuff that doesn't sit so well:

• iPod touch's 16GB of flash - Solid-state can't deliver enough storage capacity yet—shoulda risked the bulkier, more fragile HDD, Steve! • 99-cent ringtone surcharge - All for using your own damn songs on your own damn iPhone. • The slightly hobbit-esque look of the nano - A little plump around the edges, no? I half-expected hairy toes. • No free browsing in Starbucks - Give us a little taste for free, eh? How very crack-dealer of you. • No e-mail app for the touch - The software is written, the platform is there—please don't make me check Gmail on Safari!!

There's actually one thing we're torn on, and that is being torn. We love so large a bounty of worthy toys, but I am sad that there are now three very different products from which I will have to choose. This may sound blasphemous, but I'll say it: there is no One True iPod.