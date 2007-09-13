Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

50-Knot Sentry Drone Is the Ultimate in RC Boats

Sentry_270x269.jpgJust eleven and a half feet in length, the Sentry is an unmanned surveillance craft from British defence firm Qinetiq that can hit speeds of 50 knots. The boat, which can work up to 16 miles from its controller, and go for up to six hours, is on show at an arms fair in London this week, and has all sorts of tricks up its sleeves.With a beam of just over four feet, the Sentry stands three feet above the waterline, and its remote control uses a PC-based console. On board is a camera for day or night use, microwave data-link communications gear, and a lighting rig that meets international maritime standards, according to Qinetiq.

Suggested missions include harbor patrol, battlefield reconnaissance and damage assessment. Not a swimming pool toy, then. [Crave]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles