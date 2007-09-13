50-Knot Sentry Drone Is the Ultimate in RC Boats

Just eleven and a half feet in length, the Sentry is an unmanned surveillance craft from British defence firm Qinetiq that can hit speeds of 50 knots. The boat, which can work up to 16 miles from its controller, and go for up to six hours, is on show at an arms fair in London this week, and has all sorts of tricks up its sleeves.With a beam of just over four feet, the Sentry stands three feet above the waterline, and its remote control uses a PC-based console. On board is a camera for day or night use, microwave data-link communications gear, and a lighting rig that meets international maritime standards, according to Qinetiq.

Suggested missions include harbor patrol, battlefield reconnaissance and damage assessment. Not a swimming pool toy, then. [Crave]