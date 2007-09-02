Good news. Yesterday Whirlpool confirmed that 2Clix has withdrawn their suit against Simon Wright. Wonder if they think this will also withdraw the bad blood of starting this case in the first place? Let's hope they're not that naive. Gratz to Whirlpool on a bullet very well dodged. Or was that a cap gun?
2Clix withdraws case against Whirlpool
