SE2 Labs' ITC One theater-in-a-box is a slightly unattractive $20k orgy of convergence. Crammed inside of its dull, 18 x 21 x 19-inch plastic shell is over 100 pounds of brand name home theater goodness: Xbox 360 w/ HD-DVD player, video iPod dock, a DVR, AMX automation, cable and satellite TV tuners, surround-sound receiver, preamp, amp, video processor, power conditioning, a custom control system and sadly, more. But no Blu-ray. Where's the love guys? [CEPro]
$20,000 Theater-in-a-Box Is Stuffed With Everything But Your Mom
