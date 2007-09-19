New from Samsung is the CX940UX, a 19-inch monitor that you can connect to your PC via USB. From the Syncmaster range, it's got all sorts of tricks up its sleeve, such as being able to control up to six further monitors linked to your computer. You can forget about needing extra graphics cards or new drivers to manage the multiple screens too, as Samsung claims the CX940UX can do it all itself. There's also a couple of USB ports, so you can use it as a mini hub. Clever, Samsung, very clever. [Samsung]
19-inch Monitor from Samsung Connects to your PC via USB
