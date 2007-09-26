189g Xacti DMX-HD700 is World's Smallest 720p Camcorder

The Sanyo Xacti DMX-HD700 —the younger sister of the DMX-HD1000 we tried at IFA2007 — has been announced in the US and will be available at the end of October. At 189 grams and 171 cubic centimeters, Sanyo claims it's the smallest 720p camcorder in the world, taking AVC/H.264 video and 7.1-megapixel stills with Face Chaser technology which can track 12 faces simultaneously. Its specs are quite impressive for its $600 price tag:

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Sept. 26 — SANYO, a world leading digital camera manufacturer, debuts the Xacti HD700, a pocket-sized, 720p high-definition digital camcorder. The HD700 is a high-performance camcorder capable of recording both high-definition video and 7.1-megapixel photos easily to an SD or SDHC memory card (memory card sold separately). Featuring an ultra-compact, ergonomic shape, the HD700 is specifically designed for publishing high quality video and high resolution still photos in formats ideally suited for Web-use or sharing. Fun and easy to use anytime inspiration strikes, the HD700 is truly an advanced communication tool for the emerging information age. The SANYO Xacti HD700 will be available in Silver, Red and a gorgeous Brown colour in the U.S.A. at the end of October, 2007, and has an MSRP of $599.99(1). "The new SANYO Xacti HD700 is our best everyday-use camcorder ever," said John Lamb, SANYO's Senior Marketing Manager for the Xacti line. "At 16% smaller and 10% lighter than our popular HD2, the HD700 combines a host of new features in a sleek, affordable and easy-to-use camcorder."

HIGH-QUALITY VIDEO, EASY WEB USE The HD700 uses the same new optical processing engine found in the recently announced VPC-HD1000, which is unique in its ability to process images quickly with lower power consumption. In addition to utilizing SANYO's proprietary H.264 engine, the camera only needs 4.0 watts of power, made possible by combining two engine chips into one miniaturized fast-processing image engine. Video is recorded in the advanced MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 format encoding technology. This advanced compression delivers exceptional video clarity and detail while maintaining the smallest file size possible.

Also, in addition to the reduction in data capacity needed to store the images and video clips, photos or movies are easily copied and loaded on a personal computer or uploaded and shared on the Internet for online use on blogs, video-sharing websites and personal websites.

7.1-MEGAPIXEL STILL IMAGES The HD700 captures 7.1-megapixel still photos and provides excellent low-light performance all the way to the ISO 3200 level of sensitivity.

AUTOMATIC "FACE CHASER" FUNCTION FOR STILL PHOTOS The HD700 includes the new "Face Chaser" function that automatically detects and isolates faces to assist the camera's exposure and auto-focus. The HD700 is capable of detecting up to 12 independent faces at a time.

5X OPTICAL ZOOM The HD700 digital media camera features a 5x all-glass optical zoom with a bright maximum aperture of f/3.5. Consisting of nine groups and twelve total lenses (3 aspheric elements, 5 aspheric surfaces), the HD700's lens provides a fantastic field-of-view with a 38-190 mm range (35 mm equivalent). Combined with the 12x digital zoom, the HD700 provides up to 60x zooming capability.

LARGE 2.7 INCH WIDESCREEN DISPLAY The Xacti HD700 features a large 2.7 inch Liquid Crystal Display (LCD). The bright, widescreen display flips out from the camera and rotates up to 285 degrees on an axis that allows you to take great video or still images from otherwise-difficult-to-view positions, especially useful when shooting in large crowds or in small rooms.

MAC OS COMPATIBLE The HD700 is designed to work with Apple's full complement of video editing applications including the new iMovie 08. Easily edit your movies and add them to your website or YouTube for sharing or create versions for iPod, iPhone or the Apple TV.

ADOBE(R) PREMIERE(R) ELEMENTS 3.0 INCLUDED For Windows users, the SANYO Xacti HD700 includes the powerful award-winning Adobe Premiere Elements 3.0 video editing software. Adobe Premiere Elements 3.0 software makes creating and sharing impressive home videos a snap. Burn your footage to DVD in two simple steps, complete with a DVD menu and scene index, or easily assemble your movie by rearranging clips with drag-and-drop simplicity. And share your movies on DVD, the web, mobile phones, and virtually anywhere else.

CONVENIENT SD/SDHC MEMORY CARD STORAGE The SANYO Xacti HD700 records high-definition and photos directly to a standard SD or SDHC Memory Card. The camcorder can record up to 2 hour and 46 minutes of 720p high-definition video on a single 8GB card (sold separately).

RANDOM ACCESS Each video is recorded as an individual MPEG-4 and each still as a JPEG so you can have true random access allowing you to review a specific image or video quickly and easily, without waiting for tape rewinding or fast forwarding.

ERGOMOMIC DESIGN The Xacti series has become known for its ergonomic design and small, easy-to-use file sizes. The HD700 is also designed for convenient, one-handed use and adopts the new 105 degree angle design that recent research has proven to be less tiring to hold and shoot than typical camcorders. Easy-to-hold and easy-to-shoot, the HD700 raises the bar in compact camcorder design.

— HDMI High-Definition Output (with included Docking Station) — Digital Image Stabilization — Superfast Startup (Record in as little as 1.3 seconds). — Playback directly onto a HD or standard TV screen. — Easy connection to VCR or DVD recorder. — Expand the fun of viewing home movies and photos on television with 'Xacti Library' for easy playback and saving of files. — Equipped with 'SIMPLE' mode for even beginners to create high quality, beautiful high definition movies. — 'Talking Navigation' informs user of current state/setting — 'Super Macro' allows close-ups of 1 cm — In-Camera Editing — Equipped with 'Wind Noise Reduction' reducing wind noise from the microphone when recording movies — Compatible with Exif Print(2) and PRINT Image Matching III(3) for printing — Print pictures without a computer using PictBridge — Innovative Docking Station Included — Remote Control Included