The $100 laptop—which was already up to a hefty $175, has gotten yet another price bump to $188. A spokesman says they're committed to keeping the price from rising above $190, and probably below $200 if at all possible. It's very strange that the price keeps rising, seeing as it's been, what, two years since the project was announced, plus they've gotten more orders from companies so they can ramp up bulk production. Shouldn't hardware prices have dropped instead of risen? [Yahoo]
$100 OLPC Laptop Gets Another Price Hike
