Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Zen Design's SEE Toys Draw Power From Children

bilde.jpgIf I said we should use toddlers as an energy source to fuel personal electronics, you'd think I was psycho. But according to the Detroit News, Michigan inventor Sun Yu is unveiling SEE Toys with glowing LEDs and digital speakers that draw power from kids' energetic play.

SEE Toys, whose name is an acronym of "safety, ecology and economy," will each have a hand crank that will charge up the batteries. Dynafly, one of the toys with a light-up white eyes and a smoldering red tail, laughs and buzzes when cranked. The toys will range in price from $20 to $30.

Next up, Yu will be designing a cell phone charger that feeds off both the laughter and tears of children. At least, that's what he should be working on. [Product Site via Detroit News]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles