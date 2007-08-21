Although the automated drink makers we've visited are mostly of the coffee variety, this Zarafina Tea Maker suite has the same idea. There are variable settings to control strength, brewing time, type of tea, temperature and adjust for tea bags/loose tea. Kitchen Contraptions tested it out and and found it to be consistent in all its brews, and produced tea that tasted fantastic even to tea-only drinkers. Grab one for the fairly reasonable price of $149. [Amazon via Kitchen Contraptions]
Zarafina Tea Maker Reviewed (Verdict: No More Teabagging)
