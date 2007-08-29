YouTube-Friendly Exilim EX-Z1080 has Blur Reduction, Face Recognition

We've already whet your appetites with the EX-V8, but here's Casio's second YouTube-friendly Exilim. The EX-Z1080 is a 10-Megapixel camera with blur reduction, face recognition and YouTube capture mode. More specs, another pic and the price after the jump. â€¢ 10.1 million effective pixels, 3x optical zoom â€¢ Best Shot function â€¢ High-sensitivity shooting mode â€¢ ISO 6400 â€¢ 2.6-inch bright widescreen LCD display â€¢ Brightness of 1000 cd/mÂ² at the center of the LCD screen â€¢ Maximum 7 shot/second high-speed continuous shutter (at 2.0 megapixel) â€¢ Super Life Battery allows up to 370 shots to be taken when fully charged â€¢ Movie mode with electronic image stabilization function. â€¢ High-quality movies using the H.264 standard â€¢ YouTube Capture Mode for uploading to YouTube â€¢ Comes with unique "YouTube Uploader for Casio" software â€¢ Choice of five camera body colors: gray, black, blue, pink and gold

The EX-Z1080 costs $279.99. [Let's Go Digital and via Press Release]