YouTube-Friendly Exilim EX-Z1080 has Blur Reduction, Face Recognition

We've already whet your appetites with the EX-V8, but here's Casio's second YouTube-friendly Exilim. The EX-Z1080 is a 10-Megapixel camera with blur reduction, face recognition and YouTube capture mode. More specs, another pic and the price after the jump. • 10.1 million effective pixels, 3x optical zoom • Best Shot function • High-sensitivity shooting mode • ISO 6400 • 2.6-inch bright widescreen LCD display • Brightness of 1000 cd/m² at the center of the LCD screen • Maximum 7 shot/second high-speed continuous shutter (at 2.0 megapixel) • Super Life Battery allows up to 370 shots to be taken when fully charged • Movie mode with electronic image stabilization function. • High-quality movies using the H.264 standard • YouTube Capture Mode for uploading to YouTube • Comes with unique "YouTube Uploader for Casio" software • Choice of five camera body colors: gray, black, blue, pink and gold

The EX-Z1080 costs $279.99. [Let's Go Digital and via Press Release]