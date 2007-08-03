Shooting for the moon is a bit easier when you have one of these wacky Russian personal moon light boxes. I can't even imagine what they're for, but the users so far have come up with some fascinating, classic and even cryptic uses for a portable crescent. Good luck getting any sleep next to this thing, though; it appears somebody accidentally set the brightness level to "sun." [English Russia]
Your Personal Moon Shines in Dark Places
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.