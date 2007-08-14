Yamaha's YSP-4000 Flagship Surround Bar Does Upscaling, HDMI, XM/iPods

Today, Yamaha introduced a new flagship in its YSP "sound projector" faux-surround bars. The YSP-4000 is a follow-up to the YSP-1100, with a similar setup: 40 individual "beam" drivers that have individual amps, and two midbass speakers. The YSP-4000's main upgrade seems to be HDMI pass-throughs, and analogue/720p/1080i upscaling to wonderful 1080p.

No word on who makes the upscaler, but I notice that their new flagship receiver uses a not so great scaler by the usually high-end Anchorbay.

But back to audio. Those speakers all coordinated by a DSP, and by tweaking delay and volume, convincingly eliciting sweeping surround audio that seems to come from all 360 degrees, and then some. There are "seven Cinema DSP programs (three movie, three music and one sports)" and "Dolby Digital, DTS, Dolby Pro Logic II and DTS Neo:6," all of which are selectable via the remote and on screen display or LCD. The YSP-4000 is iPod and XM ready and goes for $US1800. Then there's a YSP-3000 and YSP-900, which only have 21 beam drivers, two midbass speakers. It has the same surround format compatibility, and the YSP-3000 has 2 HDMI inputs/outputs, but no analogue upscaling. (The YSP-3000 is iPod/XM ready, btw.) Oh, like the YSP-4000, you'll still need a subwoofer to go along with these things, which is Yamaha released a slim, downward firing models:

Yamaha is also debuting two new subwoofers, the YST-FSW150 (130w; $US279.95 MSRP) and YST-FSW050 (100w; $US199.95 MSRP), with slim, rack-mountable, down-firing active designs that work perfectly to give its new YSP systems extra low-end audio presence. The YST-FSW150 and YST-FSW050 both have minimal heights of 5 15/16-inches and 6 7/16-inches, respectively, that make them ideal for rooms and installations with space limitations. They both feature the company's latest proprietary Yamaha Active Servo Technology II (YST II), which provides extremely stable performance and high sound pressure levels that result in natural and energetic bass reproduction and linear ports for minimising extraneous noise.

The YSP line is my favourite, despite the inability to table mount without blocking the bottom portion of a TV. Can't wait to hear these at CEDIA.