Yahoo Mail Out Of Beta, Into Email To SMS And More

Yahoo is making big waves with their online mail service; they are set to offer an option to send SMS messages directly from your Yahoo mail account. The prospect of free, mass implementation of such connectivity has us a bit excited.

The overhaul is part of a revamp Yahoo is investing in and their hope is to reform email as a better integrated, "social communication" tool. Among other features, users will be able to check maps, directions and other travel details directly from within an email. Simply by hovering across an address, a pop-up window will appear offering the aforementioned information. We imagine this will save a lot of time in the long run. The SMS feature seems equally nifty; send a message to a mobile number and the reply will pop up in your inbox as an instant message.

All this integrating goodness will start to appear in the coming weeks and will be made available in the USA, Canada, India and the Philippines, which is just great because I had no use for email-SMS in the UK, anyway. That sucks! You guys have all the fun. Be sure to let us know how you find the new experience. [USA Today] .