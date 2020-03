Our new best buds, Lifehacker Australia, have picked up the inside running on the feature set for the Australian Yahoo!7 Mail system post-beta, and the skanky news is we won't be seeing email to SMS offered anytime soon. It is "on the radar" as a future option, but there are "no clear timelines."

So it's more of a general faster, easier, smoother, more colourful update than any major leap forward.

