XShot Revolutionizes The Myspace Pose, Renders The Tripod Obsolete

Hate it when your arm is sticking out in your self photos? Afraid of having your narcissistic tendencies exposed? You might want to take a look at the Xshot. The XShot attaches to the tripod slot on your camera, extends out over 3 feet and tilts up and down so that you can snap photos of yourself easier. When it's not in use, the Xshot collapses down to 9-inches so that its somewhat portable. You do, however, have to use the self-timer on your camera and adjust it before the timer runs out. It's available now for $24.95. [XShot]