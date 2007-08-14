Hate it when your arm is sticking out in your self photos? Afraid of having your narcissistic tendencies exposed? You might want to take a look at the Xshot. The XShot attaches to the tripod slot on your camera, extends out over 3 feet and tilts up and down so that you can snap photos of yourself easier. When it's not in use, the Xshot collapses down to 9-inches so that its somewhat portable. You do, however, have to use the self-timer on your camera and adjust it before the timer runs out. It's available now for $24.95. [XShot]
XShot Revolutionizes The Myspace Pose, Renders The Tripod Obsolete
