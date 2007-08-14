XShot Revolutionizes The Myspace Pose, Renders The Tripod Obsolete

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

js_lagoon.jpgHate it when your arm is sticking out in your self photos? Afraid of having your narcissistic tendencies exposed? You might want to take a look at the Xshot. The XShot attaches to the tripod slot on your camera, extends out over 3 feet and tilts up and down so that you can snap photos of yourself easier. When it's not in use, the Xshot collapses down to 9-inches so that its somewhat portable. You do, however, have to use the self-timer on your camera and adjust it before the timer runs out. It's available now for $24.95. [XShot]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

