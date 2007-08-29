The recent Xbox 360 warranty extension to three years has really done a number on the repair queue. Everyone must be sending in their broken Xboxes, since the turnaround time has increased from two weeks to as much as six. Anecdotally, it so happens that three people I know sent in their 360s around this time, and it took them about three or four weeks to get theirs back, with one still Xbox-less. [Kotaku]
Xbox 360 Repair Turnaround Times Are Down in the Crapper
