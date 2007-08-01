Xbox 360 Price Cuts: $50 off Premium, $20 off Core, $30 off Elite

New information on the Xbox 360 price drop detailed in the Toys 'R Us and Wal-Mart ads this weekend. Circuit City is bringing out a full two-page layout with price cuts of $50 for the Premium, $30 for the Elite, and $20 for the Core. Yes, this means all those rumors of the Core getting canned are probably false. So you're looking at a final price lineup of $279, $349 and $449 if you pick up an Xbox 360 starting August 12. [Joystiq]