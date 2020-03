They said 'winter', and they've lived up to that promise by the skin of their teeth. The Xbox 360 Elite will hit Australian stores Thursday, August 30, with its 120GB HDD, HDMI, and brooding black demeanour.

The price? $729.95. Conversions, schmonversions. I don't think that's too bad a mark up over the only-just-reduced 360 Premium - if that was still at $649.95 almost everyone would go for the Elite. Planning on making a move on one of these options? [Xbox 360]