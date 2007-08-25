Xbox 360 Core With HDMI Coming 9/1?

Either this Best Buy listing is wrong, or there's a $349.99 version of the Xbox 360 Core with HDMI coming in September 1. We're leaning towards wrong listing since the box shows a Premium (the DVD drive is silver) and the price is of a premium, but who knows what's going on in Microsoft's stable. Personally the Xbox 360 Arcade rumor seems more likely, but we'll find out in about a week. [Best Buy]