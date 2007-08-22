Woz Pulled over Doing 104mph in His Prius

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak knows how to get his name in the news. First there was the rumor of his extraordinarily creepy romance with un funnylady Kathy Griffin, and now we find out that he got busted going 104mph… in a Prius.

The best part? What he told the judge.

I pleaded guilty, with an explanation. I said that I was really scientific, and in the last year had been in Athens, Moscow, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich (twice), Zurich, Canada (three times), Columbia, Singapore, Japan, London, etc., and had gotten used to kilometer speeds.

Nobody likes a braggart, Woz. I know you spend more on your dorky watches than you will paying back the $700 ticket, but let that be a lesson to you: Crime doesn't pay. [Good Morning Silicon Valley via The Raw Feed]