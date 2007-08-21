Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

woz-kathy-2.jpg[UPDATE: I took a pass, noting inconsistencies. - B.L.] Turns out the rumor of Kathy Griffin fondling Woz's apples were a bit off, according to Adario Strange. He's proudly skeptical of the whole thing, pointing to a Page Six post that he claims says the two have never met. But reading the Page Six page actually says the contrary. Adario, which is it?

AU: Someone asked yesterday who they are. Huh? Woz = legendary hardware guy, founder of Apple Computers; Griffin = random, annoying American comedienne and self-proclaimed B-lister. Rarely do geeks get celeb goss moments, so play along! -SB

Did Page Six swap the text on you, or did you not read carefully enough? We'll update when things clear up. And if you thought the idea of Kathy Griffin getting ahold of Woz's personal D List was weird, take a look at this video of Apple's co-founder in a Datsun 280-ZX in the early '80s. As a fan of the Z, we can see why Woz did it. [Wired]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

