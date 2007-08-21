[UPDATE: I took a pass, noting inconsistencies. - B.L.] Turns out the rumor of Kathy Griffin fondling Woz's apples were a bit off, according to Adario Strange. He's proudly skeptical of the whole thing, pointing to a Page Six post that he claims says the two have never met. But reading the Page Six page actually says the contrary. Adario, which is it?

AU: Someone asked yesterday who they are. Huh? Woz = legendary hardware guy, founder of Apple Computers; Griffin = random, annoying American comedienne and self-proclaimed B-lister. Rarely do geeks get celeb goss moments, so play along!

Did Page Six swap the text on you, or did you not read carefully enough? We'll update when things clear up. And if you thought the idea of Kathy Griffin getting ahold of Woz's personal D List was weird, take a look at this video of Apple's co-founder in a Datsun 280-ZX in the early '80s. As a fan of the Z, we can see why Woz did it. [Wired]