Just so you guys know, the "Worst. Keynote. Ever!" shirt from WWDC is still available for purchase. I'm just saying, you know, if you think it's pertinent… And hey, you dorks who bought one a few months ago finally have a reason to wear one again! You can thank Steve for that, at least. [Product Page]
Worst. Keynote. Ever! Shirt Still Available, Topical
