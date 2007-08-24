World's Tallest LEGO Tower Rises Over Toronto

The title of world's tallest LEGO tower just shifted from California to Toronto, where energetic LEGO Master builders Erik Therkelsen (at left), Per Knudsen and 12,000 of their closest friends stacked up enough of the plastic bricks—more than 465,000 of them—to create a 96.1-footer.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, it's now the world's largest LEGO tower, beating that 94.3-foot erection in LEGOLAND in Carlsbad, California. Dozens of plus-shaped modules were stacked up with a cherry picker to complete the huge structure. There's no word on how long that tower will stand. [Toronto 680 News, via Yahoo News]