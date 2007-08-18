World's Tallest Escalator, Another Day at the Mall

Thirty-nine stories in the air, the glass-enclosed escalator at the Floating Garden Observatory in Osaka's Umeda Sky Building is...well, our feelings are best summed up by a Frommer's writer:

I'm not afraid of heights, but taking an escalator over thin air in an earthquake-plagued nation certainly caught my attention; it made the "floating" observatory feel safe in comparison.

Just make sure you tie your laces, lest you be sucked under the escalator and dropped 36 floors to your death. [techeblog]