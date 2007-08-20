Misumi claim that this is the smallest camera ever, which will ensure it's place on every pervert's Amazon wish-list. The company have been making spy-cameras for years, but have excelled themselves with the Snake Camera, measuring only 4.4mm in diameter and 15mm in length. It can record 320x240 pixel QVGA video in color and includes an LED light for filming in dark places. [Misumi]via [GizMag]
World's Smallest Camera, a Perverts Dream
