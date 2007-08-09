World's Biggest Camera, Not So Portable

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

worlds_biggest_pic.jpgOn Monday the world's biggest camera took the world's biggest picture - a not very wallet-friendly 31' by 111'. The camera body was an aircraft hangar, the film was cloth soaked in light sensitive chemicals and the exposure was a tedious ten days. Of course, there are limited options with a camera this big, and it can only snap whatever happens to be in front of it - a disused Marine Corps Air Station.

largestPhoto1.jpgAll in all then, this is one useless, but awesome, camera. The unusual undertaking was the work of the Legacy Project, done in order to get into the Guinness Book of Records. The image will be on display at the Art Center College of Design in Pasedina, California, from September the 6th to 29th. [Sci Fi Tech]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

