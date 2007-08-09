World's Biggest Camera, Not So Portable

On Monday the world's biggest camera took the world's biggest picture - a not very wallet-friendly 31' by 111'. The camera body was an aircraft hangar, the film was cloth soaked in light sensitive chemicals and the exposure was a tedious ten days. Of course, there are limited options with a camera this big, and it can only snap whatever happens to be in front of it - a disused Marine Corps Air Station.

All in all then, this is one useless, but awesome, camera. The unusual undertaking was the work of the Legacy Project, done in order to get into the Guinness Book of Records. The image will be on display at the Art Center College of Design in Pasedina, California, from September the 6th to 29th. [Sci Fi Tech]