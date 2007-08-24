Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

World Largest Anti-RF Chamber Looks Like Mario Galaxy Level

anechoic-chamber.jpgThis is the Benefield Anechoic Facility in Edwards Air Force Base: the largest chamber of its kind in the world —a room in which RF and sound signals don't bounce off the walls, so you can get clean radio frequency testing on all kinds of gear. In this case, electronic warfare systems in huge toys like Hercules, B-1B and B-2 bombers, Raptor fighters and all kind of airplanes.

4145.jpg4146.jpg4147.jpgraptortests_big.jpg

The Benefield Anechoic Facility is a gigantastic 250 x 264 x 70-foot steel plate box inside a metal hangar building. Inside, 816,000 pyramidal foams absorb any RF signal so they don't bounce off the walls and the testing equipment gets a clear signal. Where do they put the toys? Either they hang them, as you can see in the gallery, or they put them in a 160-feet diameter 360-degree turntable that can support up to 1 million pounds of gear.

anechoic-chamber-2.jpg

Quite frankly, they should stop the testing and start doing massive rave parties in there. [AudioJunkies]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles