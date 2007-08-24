Wooden Creative Zen Stone

Captain Ã˜degÃ¥rd created this Creative Zen Stone out of pine, although he seems to have accidentally scaled up the dimensions to a huge 8.25" x 5.5" x 2". Check out a video of it in use after the jump. It's internal components aren't actually from a Creative because they're too expensive in the Captain's home country of Norway, but it does provide 4GB of SD card storage space. The wooden Zen also has a rechargable battery, but I wouldn't want to attempt carrying this thing around. [Captain Ã˜degÃ¥rd]