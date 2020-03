This woman got a real engagement diamond ring —the hardest substance known to man— inside what it looks to be a Blendtec blender. Then she added some water and pressed the "Ice Crush" button. And no, I won't say the question, but you can watch the results in the video after the jump.Jump to the middle of the video to skip the physics lesson and watch some action.

Not only the blender wins, as expected, but Blender-Man beats Diamond-Girl for best editing and direction. [Abazias]