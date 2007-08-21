WND Atom Duo Mobile Has Dual Identities, Like Batman

The iPhone makes pretty decent use of its gravity sensor with Safari, but that's something of a kid's trick compared to the WND DUO Atom, which flips between two SIM cards as you flip it from top to bottom (or is it bottom to top?), making it easy to maintain two separate accounts. Like one for wife, one for your girlfriend—just don't turn it the wrong way. It's also a touchscreener, so the keypad and screen re-orient themselves accordingly. Hit the jump for the nitty-gritty and another glamour shot of this unlocked tri-band GSM trickster.

Tri-Band (GSM 900/1800/1900 MHz) Dimensions 109x48x14.5mm Memory 128x64Mbits PGM Memory + 128MBytes Storage Memory Display 176x220 262K 1.8? OLED (x2) TBD Camera Built-in 3 Megapixels Auto Focus Camera WAP 2.0 Access MP3 Player TV-Out Connectivity USB 2.0, Bluetooth 1.2 (A2DP:stereo profile support) External Memory MicroSD External Memory supporting Applications JAVA MIDP2.0/CLDC1.1

No price or street date though, unfortunately, for this Bruce Wayne of mobiles beyond "coming soon," but we'll go out on a limb and guess "not cheap." [WND Atom DUO]