Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

WND Atom Duo Mobile Has Dual Identities, Like Batman

atomduo.jpgThe iPhone makes pretty decent use of its gravity sensor with Safari, but that's something of a kid's trick compared to the WND DUO Atom, which flips between two SIM cards as you flip it from top to bottom (or is it bottom to top?), making it easy to maintain two separate accounts. Like one for wife, one for your girlfriend—just don't turn it the wrong way. It's also a touchscreener, so the keypad and screen re-orient themselves accordingly. Hit the jump for the nitty-gritty and another glamour shot of this unlocked tri-band GSM trickster.autoduo2.jpg

Tri-Band (GSM 900/1800/1900 MHz) Dimensions 109x48x14.5mm Memory 128x64Mbits PGM Memory + 128MBytes Storage Memory Display 176x220 262K 1.8? OLED (x2) TBD Camera Built-in 3 Megapixels Auto Focus Camera WAP 2.0 Access MP3 Player TV-Out Connectivity USB 2.0, Bluetooth 1.2 (A2DP:stereo profile support) External Memory MicroSD External Memory supporting Applications JAVA MIDP2.0/CLDC1.1

No price or street date though, unfortunately, for this Bruce Wayne of mobiles beyond "coming soon," but we'll go out on a limb and guess "not cheap." [WND Atom DUO]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
carbon-emissions coronavirus earther flying greenhouse-gases

The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights

Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles