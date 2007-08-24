For a $232 price tag, this Japan-only Wizz CSDP-500 portable multimedia player and matching CLCD-507 7-inch LCD dual screens looks like a good option for video-on-the-go fans. The $86 40-ounce CSDP-500 plays DVDs of all kinds as well as video, music and picture files in MPEG-4,MP3,WMA and JPEG formats using it's built-in USB port, SD or Memory Stick slot in the 480Ã—234 pixel screens with built-in 1.5W speakers. [Impress AV Watch]
Wizz Dual Screen DVD Player Is Double the Fun, Allegedly
