Wireless HDMI On the Way, Amimon Ships WHDI Chipset to Manufacturers

Amimon showed us its WHDI (Wireless High Definition Interface) working perfectly at last January's CES and today the company is shipping that chipset to manufacturers of TVs, projectors and other consumer electronics products. The chipset enables uncompressed 720p and 1080i video to be transmitted over the 5GHz wireless band, using 20MHz of bandwidth and reaching distances up to 100 feet with the same quality as HDMI cable. Two of the chipsets ganged together send 1080p video wirelessly, using 40MHz of bandwidth. Amimon officials talked with Gizmodo about the cost of this technology and when we'll be seeing it roll out to consumers.Amimon is a fabless semiconducter company, so it won't be building dongles and boxes using this tech, but will supply them to consumer electronics manufacturers. Amimon is hoping WHDI will become the new wireless HDMI standard, and told us by January, 2008 at CES, a variety of its partners will be announcing products with the WHDI interface, either installed internally or deployed in the form of dongles that transmit and receive the WHDI signal.

Amimon wasn't willing to give us a complete list of manufacturers set to receive the chipsets or embrace the technology, but did mention European high-end TV manufacturer Loewe and Funai would demo WHDI at the upcoming IFA convention in Berlin. Amimon added that Sanyo was also planning the use the tech (and we saw a demo of its projector running WHDI at 720p at CES last January) and said that Motorola is also an investor in the company.

When we asked about pricing of the WHDI chipset, Amimon wasn't willing to spell out specifics, but said the components would cost "several hundred dollars" at the outset. The company added that as economies of scale improve, the chipset should add less than $10 to the price of a device. [Amimon]

