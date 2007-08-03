Wine Wedge Eschews Wussy Wine Racks

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

wine_wedge.jpgOkay, fellow winos, get a pair of these Wine Wedges and you can pile up enough bottles for this weekend, building a triangular mountain of them just like a stack of cannonballs. It makes us feel drunk just thinking about it.

Never mind all those frilly wine racks with wrought iron grapes festooned about, these Wine Wedges will do the trick in minimalist style, and they work with any bottles—imagine these things holding up a tall stack of your favorite brewskis, or for you wimps, bottled water. A couple of them are $14.95. [Latest Buy]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

