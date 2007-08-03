Wine Wedge Eschews Wussy Wine Racks

Okay, fellow winos, get a pair of these Wine Wedges and you can pile up enough bottles for this weekend, building a triangular mountain of them just like a stack of cannonballs. It makes us feel drunk just thinking about it.

Never mind all those frilly wine racks with wrought iron grapes festooned about, these Wine Wedges will do the trick in minimalist style, and they work with any bottles—imagine these things holding up a tall stack of your favorite brewskis, or for you wimps, bottled water. A couple of them are $14.95. [Latest Buy]