This Wiimote knockoff spotted at a local Wal-Mart doesn't feature IR or accelerometers, but it does have a pretty sweet (.5 inch?) LCD screen for a football game.

"Daddy, why didn't Santa get me a Wii for Christmas?" "But Joey, Santa did get you a Wii." "This isn't a Wii! This is Satan!"

Whatever it costs, it's too much. [4colorrebellion via technabob]