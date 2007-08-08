Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Wii WeDock Appears Useful Despite Appallingly Alliterative Appellation

wiiweDock_front.jpgLooking for a place to stash those WiiMotes and their associated nunchucks? Here's the Wii WeDock, a storage container we didn't notice when the Brandoite junk purveyors were hawking it in a Wii-matching white color last month. But this black one caught our attention because it looks like a garbage bin for biohazard waste. While that's not a particularly attractive comparison, the Wii WeDock looks surprisingly useful, giving you a place to put both of those Nintendo Wii controllers, out of harm's way and perhaps out of the mouths of children. That's a good thing—we've heard those things can jump up and smack you upside the head. The Wii nunchucks, that is. Or maybe the children, too.

The WeDock's one-touch "springboard" design pops up your weapon with a simple push. And if you get tired of that Nintendo Wii, just use the WeDock to store your used syringes and other biohazards you might have lying around. Or you can put your weed in it. [Brando]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles