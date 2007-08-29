Wii Tennis and an Attempted Pantsing of the 103-inch Plasma

Here's another video of us goofing around with Panasonic's 103-inch plasma TV. First, you're treated to an awkward behind-the-scenes look of me trying to cram the thing in my pants unsuccessfully, then you can witness Wilson and I battling in Wii Tennis on the monster. And for the record, I let Wilson win because he's so old and has so little left to get excited about on his slow march to the grave. Just FYI.