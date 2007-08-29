Here's another video of us goofing around with Panasonic's 103-inch plasma TV. First, you're treated to an awkward behind-the-scenes look of me trying to cram the thing in my pants unsuccessfully, then you can witness Wilson and I battling in Wii Tennis on the monster. And for the record, I let Wilson win because he's so old and has so little left to get excited about on his slow march to the grave. Just FYI.
Wii Tennis and an Attempted Pantsing of the 103-inch Plasma
