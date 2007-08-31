Wii Skateboard Lacks Motion Sensing (Has Rumble)

If you're a big Wii fan—and who isn't, what with Nintendo selling more units than there are grains of rice in my lunch—this black market Wii Skateboard should be just the thing for your after-school shenanigans. It's not only somewhat shaped like a Wiimote, it even has all the correct buttons and fake LED lights to denote that you're the first player. You'd just better get yours before Nintendo decides to sue. [Kotaku]