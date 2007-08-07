Wii Gets a Firmware Update, #1 Feature is a Clock...

The Wii Firmware Update 3.0u is here. Notice any differences in this picture? No? Read the complete list of changes after the jump.

[Warning: Do not install this update if you have modded your Wii]

Main Menu Revisions &bull Clock Display &bull The Disc turns 180-degrees on the Disc Channel icon &bull News Channel icon displays headlines &bull Forecast Channel icon now displays the weather without entering the channel &bull Faster loading times when changing channels/leaving channels (Up for debate) &bull Move contacts on Address Book &bull Calendar no longer displays envelopes for the amount of time you played, only messages &bull Light bar goes on when disk is inserted or removed &bull Able to navigate Wii Settings with + and - (Man that always pissed us off) &bull Scrolling through messages has a new sound, and scrolling with B now displays an arrow similar to the Internet Channel Wii Shop Channel Revisions &bull New Welcome screen detailing 4 Recommended Titles and the points they cost &bull Titles You've Downloaded was moved to the main shop menu &bull New ways to browse &bull Popular Titles (not only based on recent info) &bull Newest Additions remains the same &bull Search for a title which can use partial names &bull Search by Category &bull System shows the different systems and how many titles have been released under each &bull Publisher showing different publishers and amount of titles released &bull Genres listed

Ok, so this is all well and good, but where are the real features we've been looking for like playing Virtual Console games off of an SD card Nintendo? [Thanks Neogaf & IGN Forums]